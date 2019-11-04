John Hunter Nemechek places fifth at Texas Motor Speedway

John Hunter Nemechek placed fifth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, adding 46 points to his season total.

Nemechek now sits at No. 9 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 2174 points. He’s collected five top-five finishes in 2019.

Christopher Bell brought home the win in the race, with Ross Chastain following in second, and Austin Cindric placing third.

In addition to the victory, Bell won each of the race’s first two stages.

Nemechek qualified in 11th position at 187.422 mph. The second-year driver has tallied one career victory, 11 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 28 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured nine cautions and 51 caution laps. There were nine lead changes.

Toyota added 40 points to its season total with Bell’s victory. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 1111 points, followed by Toyota in the No. 2 spot with 1096. Ford sits at No. 3 with 1096 points on the season.

