John Hunter Nemechek notches Xfinity win at New Hampshire

John Hunter Nemechek sped to his second consecutive victory, surviving overtime in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Nemechek led 138 of the 207 laps in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, which took the caution flag and checkered flag together after a race-ending crash. His triumph in Saturday’s Ambetter Health 200 was his fourth win of the season and the sixth of his Xfinity Series career. The 26-year-old driver also won last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Unofficial results | Weekend schedule

Pole-starter Chandler Smith drove home as the runner-up in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Austin Hill secured third place, with Daniel Hemric fourth and Sammy Smith completing the top five.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Allgaier was Nemechek’s toughest challenger early, leading 27 laps in winning Stage 1 but his early strength was short-circuited when his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet was tagged with a penalty for pitting outside the pit box when he overshot his stall in the stage intermission. He was scored in 27th place for the start of Stage 2, then later was snared in a nine-car stack-up as the field jammed up on a Lap 71 restart.

Allgaier continued with damage and rallied to finish sixth, but Anthony Alfredo, Parker Kligerman and Ryan Sieg were all sidelined. Sieg was critical of Nemechek’s restart approach after he was checked and released from the infield care center.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled next Saturday, July 22 at Pocono Raceway (5:30 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM).

This story will be updated.