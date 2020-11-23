John Hunter Nemechek goes to Truck Series, joins Kyle Busch Motorsports

John Hunter Nemechek will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021 with Kyle Busch Motorsports, the team announced Monday.

Nemechek, who recently announced he would not return to Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series, will take over KBM’s No. 4 Toyota Tundra.

“Kyle and Samantha (Busch), with the support of Toyota, have built an organization that has won races and championships on a consistent basis and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to carry on the winning tradition by getting back to victory lane in the Camping World Truck Series next year,” Nemechek said in a statement.

From 2015-2018, Nemechek earned six Truck Series victories for his family-owned NEMCO Motorsports team. He also claimed playoff berths in 2016 and 2017.

After running the full 2019 season in the Xfinity Series, Nemechek moved up to the Cup Series this past season and earned three top-10 finishes for Front Row Motorsports in their No. 38 Ford.

Kyle Busch Motorsports is the winningest team in Truck Series history (80) and has claimed two driver’s titles with current Cup Series stars Erik Jones and Christopher Bell.

But they’ll be looking to the 23-year-old Nemechek to help them return to form after uneven results in recent seasons.

“John Hunter is a proven winner in the Camping World Truck Series, as well as the Xfinity Series, and someone who we are confident will be able to put the No. 4 Tundra up front on a consistent basis and compete for victories each and every race,” Kyle Busch said in a statement.

“Despite only being 23 years old, he has a lot of experience across all three series and with next year’s Truck Series schedule including a lot of events where it’s just show up and race, having an experienced driver in one of our full-time Tundras is going to be beneficial to our whole organization.”

