John Hunter Nemechek to drive for JGR in Xfinity in 2023

John Hunter Nemecheck will drive the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Friday morning.

Ben Beshore, who had served as Kyle Busch‘s crew chief in Cup, will be Nemechek’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series.

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity to get back to competing full time in the Xfinity Series,” Nemechek said in a statement from the team. “JGR is a group that I know I can win with after getting that win at Texas in 2021. I’m excited to get to work on the 2023 season so we can go out and win some races and compete for a championship.”

The 25-year-old Toyota development driver ran three Xfinity races for JGR last season while running full-time in the Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Nemechek has 13 Truck wins and two Xfinity wins in his career.

Mobil 1 will serve as the primary sponsor. Nemecheck also will have backing from long-standing partners Berry’s Bullets, Pye Barker Fire and Safety, Romco Equipment and his Grocery Store Brands throughout the 2023 Xfinity season.

