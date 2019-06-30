John Henry weighs in on state of struggling Red Sox, wonders if returning 2018 roster was a mistake originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

John Henry is having second thoughts about how the 2019 Red Sox were constructed.

Speaking to WEEI.com's Rob Bradford in London this weekend before the Red Sox allowed 29 runs in a pair of losses to the Yankees, Henry voiced concern that the Red Sox shouldn't have returned last year's World Series-winning roster without more tweaking.

"My take is that maybe it isn't the best thing in the world to bring back the same team in its entirety every time," Henry said. "You don't want to break a team down. But maybe a few changes wouldn't hurt. But the feeling is always different after you win, apparently."

Henry noted that this is the fourth time that the Red Sox have won a World Series on his watch and then struggled a year later. The 2005 Red Sox were swept in the first round by the White Sox, the 2008 team reached Game 7 of the ALCS vs. Tampa, and the 2014 Red Sox finished last. Could 2018 join that group?

"We just don't seem to be playing the way we played last year," Henry said. "Same team."

Henry didn't sound overly enthused about adding payroll to baseball's highest-paid team, noting it's not an issue of the luxury tax so much as budgeting.

"It's a question of how much money do we want to lose," he said. "We're already over budget and we were substantially over our budget last year and this year. We're not going to be looking to add a lot of payroll. And it's hard to imagine fielding a better team. If we play up to our capabilities we'll be fine. That's the question: Will we? We're halfway through and we haven't."

So what's next? Do the Red Sox find their footing? Do they blow things up? All Henry knows is what he has seen through the first half.

"I don't feel good about the way we've played thus far," he said.

