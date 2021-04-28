John Hendrie backing play-off ‘outsiders’ Barnsley to match ‘Class of 97’

Mark Walker, PA
·3 min read

Former Barnsley winger John Hendrie is backing the club to match their ‘Class of 97’ by pulling off another unlikely promotion to the Premier League.

Hendrie, 57, played a key role when Barnsley upset the odds to reach the top flight under manager Danny Wilson for the first time in their history 24 years ago.

The Reds, now with Valerien Ismael in charge, secured an unlikely Sky Bet Championship play-off place last weekend and Hendrie will not be betting against them going all the way.

“They’re big outsiders,” Hendrie told the PA news agency. “But they’ve nothing to lose here and you’d certainly have a couple of quid on them.

“I feel that’s the same mentality as their current players and coaches. They’re getting a free hit at it because there’s no expectation.”

Barnsley survived relegation on the final day last season by winning at promotion-chasing Brentford and were among the favourites for the drop this time round.

Odds of 500-1 were available in September for Barnsley to finish in the top six.

“It would be massive,” Hendrie said. “They’d probably give Ismael manager of the year for it. Promotion would be remarkable. Even just getting to the play-offs is a fantastic achievement.

“The odds are stacked against them, but it’s cup football and anything can happen.”

Barnsley had registered just four points from their first seven league games when former Crystal Palace defender Ismael replaced Gerhard Struber in October.

But former LASK boss Ismael, 45, steered them to 10 wins in their next 15 league matches.

Barnsley gave Chelsea a scare in their fifth-round FA Cup tie at Oakwell in February
Barnsley gave Chelsea a scare in their fifth-round FA Cup tie at Oakwell in February (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’ve been as surprised as everyone else, I mean they were tipped for relegation and it’s just been the snowball effect,” Hendrie said.

“Once they got some decent results, everything seemed to snowball. There are several factors obviously, Alex Mowatt has been inspirational, the new manager has done fabulously well and (Daryl) Dike has also been a big help.”

Dike has scored nine goals in 17 league appearances since arriving on loan from Orlando City, while another transfer-window signing, Carlton Morris, has chipped in with seven.

Hendrie feels Barnsley’s narrow FA Cup defeat to Chelsea in February was the springboard for a concerted play-off push.

“They probably gave Chelsea more problems than a lot of Premier League teams this season,” Hendrie said.

“I know Chelsea won 1-0, but Barnsley were excellent that day and on the back of that they kicked on, I think they won their next seven and went 10 league games unbeaten.”

When asked if promotion would top the class of 97’s achievement, Hendrie added: “I think it would be on a par.

“We went up automatically, but it’s probably harder to go up now. What we both had in common was that we both went under the radar.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kamaru Usman's KO of Jorge Masvidal stunned the MMA world

    Usman put Masvidal's lights out.

  • Rob Gronkowski sets world record before University of Arizona spring game

    Gronk had one thing he wanted to do before serving as honorary coach for his alma mater's spring game: set a world record.

  • Jon Jones denies he demanded $30 million from UFC for Francis Ngannou title fight

    This may shock you, but Jon Jones and the UFC are feuding.

  • No guarantees Garoppolo will be on roster, or alive, on Sunday: 49ers Shanahan

    Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl game in 2020 but speculation over his future has been rife since they traded up from 12th to acquire the third pick of this year's NFL Draft. The 49ers are widely expected to take a quarterback with that pick and when asked if Garoppolo would still be on the roster after the draft Shanahan took the news conference in a darker direction.

  • Boxing betting preview: Can Edgar Berlanga continue 1st-round KO streak?

    Super middleweight Edgar Berlanga, who is 16-0 with 16 first-round knockouts, fights veteran Demond Nicholson on Saturday.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Suns chances in a settling West and a disaster brewing in Chicago

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • 2021 Valspar Championship fantasy golf power rankings

    Feeling lucky this week? Check out the fantasy golf power rankings for the PGA Tour's 2021 Valspar Championship.

  • Andrew Wiggins with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 04/27/2021

  • NBA roundup: Nets nip Celtics, claim 1st in East

    Joe Harris scored 20 points as the Brooklyn Nets survived a rough shooting night by Kyrie Irving and withstood a late charge by the Boston Celtics to record a 109-104 victory on Friday in New York. The Nets moved a half-game ahead of the idle Philadelphia 76ers into the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Jeff Green added 19 for the Nets, who shot 43 percent and withstood Irving missing 15 of 19 shots.

  • Ryan García pulls out of July 9 fight with Javier Fortuna

    García is withdrawing from the fight to 'manage my health and wellbeing.'

  • Who are the top 5 most important Lakers? Owner Jeanie Buss draws heat for her answer

    Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.

  • Barcelona test can be a platform to success in claycourt season: Nadal

    The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals. But the Spaniard, who will be looking for a 14th French Open crown when the claycourt Grand Slam begins on May 30, showed he was returning to his battling best on Sunday, saving a match point before going on to winning his first title of 2021.

  • NFL-Top drafted QBs should brace for adversity, says Palmer

    Being selected at the top of the NFL Draft is a "blessing and a curse," former first overall pick Carson Palmer says, as quarterbacks who have known nothing but winning and adoration join organizations that are unlikely to contend for a Super Bowl right away. Palmer, who was drafted by a struggling Cincinnati Bengals in 2003, said quarterbacks like consensus No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will need to get used to the unfamiliar feeling of failure and the finger-pointing that comes with it. "Just learn," Palmer told Reuters when asked what advice he had for Lawrence ahead of Thursday's quarterback-rich draft, which also includes Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.

  • Durant, Nets rally past Raptors 116-103, clinch playoff spot

    Trailing 90-84 early in the fourth period, Brooklyn used a game-turning 16-2 run to grab control. Later, Durant hit a 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining and glared at the Toronto bench after putting his team up 111-101. Durant, who was playing his second game after returning from a thigh injury, added 10 rebounds in 33 minutes for his eighth double-double.

  • NBA roundup: Nets win showdown with Suns

    Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.

  • Magic's Devin Cannady stretchered off court after suffering horrific ankle injury

    Devin Cannady screamed out instantly in pain as he landed after trying to contest a layup on Sunday afternoon.

  • Siakam, Raptors beat Cavaliers 112-96

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away in the second half for a 112-96 win over the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. OG Anunoby finished with 20 points and Kyle Lowry contributed nine points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six. ''I think we played with great pace defensive pressure,'' said Lowry.

  • MLB roundup: Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner allows no hits vs. Braves

    Madison Bumgarner was swarmed by his teammates after pitching seven no-hit innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Atlanta Braves 7-0 to sweep a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Bumgarner faced the minimum and only allowed one baserunner on a second-inning error by shortstop Nick Ahmed. Blessed with a 5-0 lead before taking the hill, Bumgarner was aggressive as he threw 73 strikes on 98 pitches.

  • Warriors fall to Mavericks due to NBA's longest scoring drought in a decade

    A 28-0 run. How?

  • 49ers to take QB at No. 3, defer on Jimmy Garoppolo’s future

    The San Francisco 49ers plan to select a quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday. Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, speaking at their pre-draft press conference, each alluded to the fact that they had the quarterback position in mind when they made a trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up from No. 12 overall to No. 3. "What I'm proud of with what we've done is we could have sat there at 12 and waited to see which one came to us, and I think whichever one did, if one did ... I think that could have looked really good," Shanahan said.