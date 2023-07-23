How John Henderson's time at Pearl-Cohn, Tennessee football led to Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

The smile that emerged from John Henderson's face was hard to ignore when he talked about two coaches that had a major influence on his athletic career.

Former Pearl-Cohn football coach Maurice Fitzgerald and former Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer were the two individuals Henderson credited for shaping him as man and as a football player. Henderson was just as excited to be among the inductees into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night at the Omni Hotel Nashville.

"I'm glad I'm not dead yet so they could honor me before that," Henderson joked. "Because a lot of people don't get that opportunity or they get in after they've died. For me, on the inside, it's just exciting."

Fitzgerald coached Henderson at Pearl-Cohn from 1994-98 and the pair helped lead the Firebirds to back-to-back TSSAA Class 4A state championships in 1996 and 1997. Henderson was named Mr. Football Lineman of the Year in 1997 and was Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior, before going on to star with the Vols from 1998-2001.

"One of the things about coach Fitzgerald was it was like having a father and a coach that teaching you and being there for each and every kid that came across his path," the 44-year-old Henderson said. "He taught me to be the man I am. It was yes and no sir and it was a blessing to have him and that coaching staff. Without them I wouldn't be here today."

Henderson was heavily recruited at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds but Fulmer moved him from a defensive end to defensive tackle.

"He could have played a lot of places on defense, obvisouly," Fulmer said. "But he was just a better fit playing inside in our scheme and (former UT defensive line coach) Dan Brooks did a great job coaching him and John worked his rear off and continued to get better and better."

As a sophomore, Henderson played in 12 games and started in eight with four sacks. But his junior season he exploded on the scene in college football. He had 71 tackles and 12 sacks while capturing the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior defensive lineman. Henderson was named All American, First-Team All-SEC and the conference's defensive player of the year.

Despite facing double teams during his senior season and dealing with an injured ankle, Henderson was again named All American and First Team All-SEC with 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

"I loved John as a person but he was an athlete," Fulmer said. "He could handle a basketball and I'm not so sure he couldn't have played college basketball. But he took to coaching and was a sponge."

Former Tennessee Vols defensive tackle John Henderson takes pictures while walking the red carpet prior to his induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Omni Hotel Nashville.

Henderson was the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons, eight with the Jacksonville Jaguars and two with the Oakland Raiders. He finished with more than 480 tackles and 29 sacks. Henderson has remained close to the Jacksonville community, opening several businesses including clothing stores and restaurants. But he remains loyal to Knoxville as well.

"It was a blessing," Henderson said about playing at UT and then at Jacksonville. "I wasn't too far away from my momma."

