John Hart leaves Braves after being stripped of power

ATLANTA (AP) -- John Hart has left the Atlanta Braves, less than a week after being stripped of his role as president of baseball operations.

The decision announced Friday was not unexpected given the hiring of general manager Alex Anthopoulos, who now has autonomy over all baseball-related decisions. Hart was given the title of senior advisor, but clearly had no real power.

The 69-year-old Hart calls it ''a difficult decision'' but says the team ''is in great hands'' with Anthopoulos.

Hart took over as interim general manager in 2014 after the late-season firing of Frank Wren and wound up staying on as head of baseball operations while the team groomed John Coppolella to take over as GM.

Coppolella was forced to resign last month after an investigation by Major League Baseball disclosed rule violations committed by the Braves in the international player market.

