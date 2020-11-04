John Harbaugh won’t spend time being anxious about missing players at practice

The Ravens are going to be practicing without eight members of their defense this week.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and seven other players will be away from the team this week because they were found to be high-risk close contacts of his. Those seven players — linebackers Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen, Tyus Bowser, Malik Harrison, and L.J. Fort; safety DeShon Elliott; and cornerback Terrell Bonds — are expected back for Sunday’s game against the Colts, but Humphrey will not play.

On Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he sees this week as “an opportunity to create versatility within your defense” and that he won’t spend much time worrying about what it will mean for their play this weekend.

“Well, I think we’ll find that out. It’s impossible to predict that,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “You see guys, sometimes they don’t practice all week and they come out and play the best games of their career. Other guys struggle or might miss something. I don’t spend a lot of time being anxious about that because it’s really a waste of time.”

The Ravens have not had any other positive tests since getting Humphrey’s result. Their game against the Colts will go on as scheduled as long as that continues.

