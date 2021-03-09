Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta didn’t say anything definitive on Tuesday about the team’s plans for Orlando Brown in the wake of a report that Brown wants to be traded to a team where he can play left tackle.

DeCosta said the Ravens will do what’s in the best interest of Brown and the team. Barring an overwhelming trade offer, the best interests of the Ravens would likely have Brown back at right tackle with a healthy Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, which is something head coach John Harbaugh said he has no concerns about if the Ravens do choose to stay the course.

“Whatever the situation dictates, I’m sure he’ll be at his best,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

DeCosta said there was no timeline in place to make a decision about what to do with Brown as they head toward the 2021 season.

John Harbaugh: Whatever situation dictates, Orlando Brown will be at his best originally appeared on Pro Football Talk