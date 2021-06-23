John Harbaugh ‘very excited’ about Sammy Watkins

The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal in 2021 free agency. He will slot in next to players like Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay to be weapons for quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw the football to.

When asked about Watkins, head coach John Harbaugh seemed ecstatic about what he’s seen so far, saying he’s “very excited” about the veteran who’s now entering his 8th NFL season.

“I’ve seen that work ethic, that mindset, and I’ve seen that steady, physical growth. He’s a veteran player, so he knows how to kind of pace himself up into the season, and you can see him doing that. You guys saw it today, right? So, that’s what you look for in a guy like that. He’s right on schedule. He and Lamar [Jackson] are getting into the groove a little bit, too. So, I’m very happy with Sammy [Watkins]. I’m very excited about him.”

Watkins brings 321 reception for 4,665 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns to a relatively young receiver room in Baltimore. He’s also played in multiple Super Bowls, while winning a championship with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019-2020 season. If Watkins can stay healthy for all of or at least the majority of the 2021 season, he has the potential to be a major factor in an already explosive offense.