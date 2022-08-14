Lamar Jackson made clear Saturday that he will cut off negotiations with the Ravens on a long-term deal once Week 1 arrives. That is 22 days from today. So will they or won’t they?

It’s unknown how negotiations are going with the quarterback representing himself in talks, and he declined to provide an update.

“Lamar is doing a great job. He’s practicing every day,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “The business part of it is the business part of it. I’m very confident that it will get done when it gets done. You can’t really rush it. I don’t think either side wants to rush anything. Both sides want to be happy when it’s all said and done, and probably both sides unhappy when it’s all said and done, to some degree, right? That’s kind of how it works. He’s doing a great job. He’s practicing well. He’s a great leader. On the sideline, he’s right into the game. So, everything, thumbs up.”

Jackson, 25, has a 37-12 record as a starter, a 2019 league MVP award, 84 touchdown passes, 31 interceptions, 9,967 passing yards, 3,673 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons.

He is scheduled to make $23 million this season on his fifth-year option.

John Harbaugh “very confident” Lamar Jackson’s deal “will get done when it gets done” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk