John Harbaugh: If Tyler Huntley can’t go, Anthony Brown will be there playing

A report before Sunday’s games indicated that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s likeliest return date from his knee injury is the team’s Week 16 game against the Falcons and that’s how head John Harbaugh made it sound after Sunday’s win over the Steelers as well.

Tyler Huntley started the 16-14 victory, but he left to be evaluated for a concussion. Anthony Brown replaced him and Harbaugh suggested that Brown will start against the Browns if Huntley is not cleared to play. Harbaugh did say that Huntley appeared to be in good shape to him.

“He seems good to me . . . We’ll see how it goes, we trust the docs on that and they’ll do a good job with it. Whatever it is, it is. If Tyler can go, he’ll be there and Anthony will be backing him up. If he can’t go, Anthony will be there playing and Brett [Hundley] will be backing him up.”

Huntley was 8-of-12 for 88 yards and Brown was 3-of-5 for 16 yards. Huntley also ran nine times for 31 yards.

