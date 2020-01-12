John Harbaugh: Titans beat us in the trenches

The Ravens set the record for the most rushing yards in NFL history this regular season, but in their playoff loss, the Titans ran them over.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the Titans’ offensive and defensive lines took over the game on Saturday.

“The trenches on both sides, they played extremely well,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “That was the biggest difference.”

Despite the disappointing loss, Harbaugh does see plenty of positives from a 14-2 season.

“I felt like this was the best football team that it could be this year,” Harbaugh said. “With the group that we had, we made the most of us, becoming the best football team we could be. We just weren’t that today, and that’s the disappointing thing.”

Now Harbaugh and the Ravens will begin the process of addressing what needs to get better in the offseason, while the Titans will prepare for the AFC Championship Game.