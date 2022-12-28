On Wednesday, Lamar Jackson missed his 10th consecutive practice with a knee injury. He has not played since leaving the Week 13 game against the Broncos after 10 snaps.

It’s unknown when Jackson will return.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked whether his quarterback is dealing with a PCL sprain or strain in his knee.

“[It’s] not for me to say,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We’re just coaching the guys out here right now.”

Tyler Huntley has started the past three games for the Ravens, who went 2-1 and clinched a playoff berth. The Ravens are a game behind the Bengals in the division, with the teams set to meet in Week 18 in Cincinnati.

It appears likely Huntley will start Sunday Night Football this week, too.

Jackson missed the final four games last season, and the Ravens missed the postseason after losing all four games without him. So, they are in better shape than last season, but surely they would like to get Jackson some game action before starting the postseason.

John Harbaugh tight-lipped about Lamar Jackson’s injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk