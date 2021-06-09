John Harbaugh thinks J.K. Dobbins has ‘made strides’ as a pass catcher

The Baltimore Ravens selected running back J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall selection in the 2020 draft. He had a great rookie year, leading all running backs in yards per carry (6.0) while also breaking Baltimore’s rookie touchdown record.

While Dobbins ran all over NFL defenses, one area of his game that didn’t see much production was in the passing game. The former Ohio State Buckeye only caught 18 passes for 120 yards in 2020, and sometimes struggled with drops. When asked about Dobbins and what he could bring to the table as a pass catcher in 2021, head coach John Harbaugh said that the running back has “made strides” in that aspect of his game.

“He’s made strides. It’s been one of the main points of emphasis, to involve our running backs in the passing game more going forward here in this offseason. J.K. [Dobbins] is obviously going to be a focal point of that and of course, Justice [Hill], and Gus [Edwards] does what he does in the passing game. I think J.K. and Justice specifically, that’s what they should be really good at. That should be a big part of their tool kit. So, they’ve both done a great job. You mentioned J.K., he had some catches today out there. So, yes – that’s something we want to emphasize and continue to improve at.”

Harbaugh also mentioned running backs Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as players who can make an impact in the passing game, but said that Dobbins and Hill are two players who can be really good in that area. The Ravens posted a picture of Dobbins soaring to catch a pass at voluntary organized team activities.

With the team adding so many weapons around Lamar Jackson, if the running backs on Baltimore’s roster can also be threats as receivers, the Ravens’ offense will be even more of a nightmare to gamplan against for opposing defenses in 2021.