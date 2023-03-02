John Harbaugh: I think Jim Harbaugh is probably at Michigan for life

In the last two years, former 49ers head coach — and current University of Michigan head coach — Jim Harbaugh has drawn serious interest to become a head coach again at the NFL level.

Harbaugh said late last month that he’s planning to be at Michigan as long as the program wants him. But it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Harbaugh is in the mix for another pro job next year.

At the Combine this week, Harbaugh’s brother, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, was asked if he thinks Jim will return to the league.

“I don’t know,” John Harbaugh said in his press conference. “I feel like, again, you talk about providence too, and it’s good work; I think he’s really good about that. He talked about, ‘Make no oath for the future.’ I think he’s honest about that.

“That’s probably the difference with him and all these other guys who act like they’re not open about opportunities that come along. Jim is open about it. I think his players respect that; his coaches respect that. And he’s just an open book, man. He’s a fun guy to be around. I saw some of the Michigan guys here, [and] they just laugh about how fun it is to play there and what a good guy he is. So, I think he’s at Michigan for life, probably, but then again, maybe God’s got other plans. So, we’ll see.”

Jim Harbaugh compiled a 44-19-1 record and a 5-3 postseason record as the 49ers head coach from 2011-2014. Jim lost to his brother, John, when Baltimore beat San Francisco in Super Bowl XLVII.

