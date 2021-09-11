John Harbaugh: ‘I think there’s a chance’ Le'Veon Bell gets activated for Week 1

Harbaugh: ‘I think there’s a chance’ Bell gets activated for Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Getting bitten by the injury bug right before the start of the regular season is something all NFL teams dread. For the Baltimore Ravens, that fear has become reality over the last two weeks as they have lost both their starting running backs for the season in Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

Baltimore signed veteran RB Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad this week to plug the hole left at running back. Though Ty’Son Williams will likely be the lead back for the Ravens’ Monday Night Football game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, head coach John Harbaugh told the media this week that Bell might need to step in.

“I think there's a chance [Bell gets activated],” Harbaugh said after practice on Thursday. “We have a process with him. He’s excited. He’s learning and we’ll see where it goes.”

Bell has been a pro since 2013, spending the first five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. During that tenure, he made two Pro Bowls and was named First-Team All-Pro twice as he rushed for over 5,300 yards and 35 touchdowns. Bell has played for the Jets and Chiefs since 2019, but his career highs still stand in the Steel City.

“There’s some familiarity that way, playing against him and defending him,” Harbaugh said of his former AFC North rival. “After talking to him, I felt really good where he’s at. All those things definitely play in.”

Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson echoed his coach’s sentiment: “It’s better playing with him than against him. Hopefully, we’ll see him [active] soon.”

Baltimore takes on Las Vegas on Monday Night Football at 8:15. The team has until 4:00 p.m. that day to elevate Bell to the active roster or decide to keep him on the practice squad.