John Harbaugh tells classic story from Ravens’ Week 14 win over Browns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During the 2020 NFL season, many deemed the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns the game of the year. A back-and-forth offensive showcase, the Ravens ended up winning the game 47-42, effectively saving their season as they kept their playoff hopes alive. However, the storylines in this game went far beyond the final score.

Baltimore only had two active quarterbacks available for the game in Lamar Jackson and Trace McSorley. Jackson went to the locker room with cramps in the fourth quarter, and while McSorley was trying to lead a valiant comeback, he went down awkwardly with an injury that would end up costing him the rest of the season. With no quarterbacks left and a 4th-and-5 staring him in the face, John Harbaugh had a massive decision to make. In an interview with Charles Davis, he recalled the moments before he had to give his final say:

There is plenty to unpack from this story, including the fact that Harbaugh was almost willing to let Justin Tucker trot out onto the field and attempt a 68-yard field goal. When McSorley went down, Cleveland was winning 35-34, so a successful try would have resulted in the Ravens going up by two points. Tucker also would have shattered the record for the longest made field goal in NFL history, a feat currently held by Matt Prater for kicking a 64-yard field goal in 2013.

While many people think that punter Sam Koch would be the emergency quarterback in a situation like Baltimore was facing, it was actually wide receiver Willie Snead who would have had to go into the game and try to lead Baltimore to victory. Snead played quarterback in high school, so he would have at least had a fighter’s chance at converting the fourth down.

Harbaugh detailed that Snead was confident, saying “this is my time to shine.” While we’ll never know if Harbaugh would have gone with Snead or Tucker, the whole situation makes for a great story, one that will go down in the history books.

You can watch the full interview here.

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Houston set to visit the Ravens on Tuesday

    The Baltimore Ravens are set to host free agent pass rusher Justin Houston on Tuesday. The 10-year veteran is currently a free agent

  • Report: Browns, Jadeveon Clowney ‘hoping to get a deal done soon’

    Jadeveon Clowney could be on the move to the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

  • Report: Browns want to meet with Jadeveon Clowney on Monday

    The Browns pursued Jadeveon Clowney last year, but he signed with the Titans. They hosted him on free agent visit March 24, but he remains a free agent. The Browns remain interested, and the sides could be moving closer to a deal. The team is seeking to set up a second free agent meeting for [more]

  • Embiid scores 36, 76ers overpower Mavs 113-95 with Nets next

    DALLAS (AP) Joel Embiid scored 36 points and the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a long stretch of mostly road games with a 113-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Embiid made all six of his free throws in the first four-plus minutes and was 14 of 15 from the line as the 76ers finished 8-4 while playing 10 of 12 games on the road going into their final regular-season meeting with Brooklyn. Philadelphia took a half-game lead atop the Eastern Conference over the Nets, whose game at Minnesota was called off because of the shooting death of a Black man by police in the Minneapolis area.

  • Ravens ‘keeping tabs’ on Jadeveon Clowney

    The Baltimore Ravens are seemingly looking for a veteran edge rusher, and they are reportedly keeping tabs on pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

  • Chiefs, NFL still have tough questions to answer in Britt Reid case

    Monday brought some answers in the case of Britt Reid, who now faces felony DWI charges. It raises more questions, questions that for now his former employer isn’t answering. Via Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs declined comment when asked whether the team has any information regarding where Reid, a former assistant [more]

  • Trask, Pitts to be featured on ESPN

    Kyle Pitts and Kyle Trask will be featured during ESPN's pre-draft coverage in the coming weeks. Pitts is being featured on "Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL." The show follows the soon-to-be NFL rookies through their final days in college football, to their hometowns, their Pro Days, and through the NFL Draft.

  • Tom Brady honors Julian Edelman on retirement

    Julian Edelman announced his retirement from football and his former QB, Tom Brady, was quick to honor him

  • Oyster-Gray Hair Is the Coolest New Color Trend for Summer

    It's pearlescent and all sorts of pretty.

  • Former Falcons GM gives insight into team’s draft process

    Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff was let go in 2020 after a 13-year stretch running things in Atlanta.

  • UConn lands star forward Dorka Juhász, who is transferring from Ohio State

    UConn has landed star forward Dorka Juhász, who is transferring from Ohio State.

  • Mock Draft Sunday: 49ers get active in trade market in 3-round projection

    A three-round NFL mock draft for the San Francisco 49ers with trades and a Justin Fields selection.

  • Hideki Matsuyama's Caddie Makes A Gesture That Everyone Is Talking About

    Matsuyama won the Masters golf tournament to become the first Japanese man to triumph in a major championship.

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • Fantasy Hockey need-to-know before the NHL trade deadline

    Here's everything fantasy hockey managers need to know before we get to Monday's NHL trade deadline.

  • UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results & video: Vettori vs. Holland set; Norma Dumont pulled for missing weight

    The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results are in with Saturday's main event fighters easily hitting the mark. The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-ins took place on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results The UFC Vegas on 23 (aka UFC on ABC 2) main event pits fast-rising middleweight contender Marvin Vettori against late-replacement Kevin Holland. No. 6 ranked Vettori was originally slated to meet no. 5 ranked Darren Till, but Till had to withdraw because of a broken collarbone. Anxious to get the fight in, Vettori was first to the scale, weighing 186 pounds, the upper limit for a middleweight non-title bout. Holland followed a short time later, stepping on the scale at just 183.5 pounds. Vettori is on a four-fight winning streak. His last loss was to current champion Israel Adesanya. Vettori lost that bout via a split decision well before Adesanya claimed the UFC middleweight title. Holland had been on a ferocious five-fight winning streak prior to his last bout, which took place just three weeks ago. He lost a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson in a bout where he was heavily criticized for joking around and casually talking to cageside observers throughout the fight. Two UFC Vegas 23 fighters misses weight Norma Dumont was the lone fighter to miss weight for UFC Vegas 23. She came to the scale with about half an hour left in the two-hour weigh-in window, weighing 139.5 pounds for her bantamweight bout opposite UFC newcomer Erin Blanchfield. While Blanchfield easily made weight at 135 pounds, Dumont was 3.5 pounds over the limit for a bantamweight non-title bout. Ignacio Bahamondes was the final fighter to the scale, having run out of time to make weight. He stepped on the scale at 156.75 pounds on his second attempt, which put him 0.75 pounds over the limit for his non-title fight with John Makdessi, who made weight earlier. If Dumont and Bahamondes are medically cleared to fight and an agreement can be reached with their opponents, their bouts could potentially proceed with the likelihood that each of them would be fined 20-30 percent of their fight purses for missing weight. The fine would go to their respective opponents. UPDATE: Norma Dumont pulled from UFC Vegas 23 bout for missing weight Shortly after the weigh-in, news broke that Dumont would not be allowed to fight on Saturday. MMAWeekly.com confirmed with Blanchfield's management, KO Reps, that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would not allow Dumont to fight following her second consecutive miss of 3.5 pounds on the scale. Blanchfield's camp was prepared to accept the fight with a 30-percent penalty, according to KO Reps, but the commission would not allow it. Darren Till shreds Marvin Vettori for doubting injury UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+) Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)Nina Nunes (116)* vs. Mackenzie Dern (115) – Formerly Nina AnsaroffMike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5)**Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75) vs. John Makdessi (153.5)**Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+) Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) **Norma Dumont and Ignacio Bahamondes missed weight UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in video: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury gets 66th career shutout

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 14 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and moved into a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time wins with his 484th career victory as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Tomas Nosek scored the winner midway through the third period for Vegas, which completed its eighth sweep of a two-game series this season. Fleury, who had to make just four saves in both the second and third periods, also moved into a tie for 15th place on the NHL's all-time shutout list with Patrick Roy with 66th career shutout.

  • Alex Caruso with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks

    Alex Caruso (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks, 04/12/2021

  • Sizzling Maple Leafs visit skidding Maple Leafs

    Winners of six consecutive games, the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs will look to extend their hot streak against the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The Leafs are 9-0-1 over their last 10 games and are one victory away from matching the franchise's longest winning streak since an eight-game run during the 2003-04 season. The last-place Ottawa Senators threatened to spoil Toronto's fun last Saturday, but the Leafs held on for a 6-5 victory thanks to another huge performance from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

  • Sixers discuss Ben Simmons’ offensive performance in win over Mavs

    The Philadelphia 76ers discuss Ben Simmons' offensive production in a win over the Dallas Mavericks.