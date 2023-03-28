John Harbaugh talks to Tom Pelissero about Lamar Jackson situation
Baltimore Ravens John Harbaugh talks to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero about quarterback Lamar Jackson's situation.
Ken Francis apparently isn’t the only non-certified NFLPA agent who has been talking to teams on Lamar Jackson’s behalf. At the ownership meetings in Arizona, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Meek Mill texted Kraft three or four days ago, telling him that Jackson wants to play for the Patriots. Via Albert Breer of SI.com, Kraft [more]
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
The most tangible evidence yet of a thawing of the ice between the Packers and Jets came on Monday, when Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted his team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That statement fairly can be interpreted as an indication that the Packers finally have abandoned their insistence [more]
Do the Patriots have the financial resources and the trade capital to land Lamar Jackson? Amid the trade buzz surrounding the Ravens quarterback, here's an explainer of how Jackson-to-New England would work.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t say much about Aaron Rodgers. He said a lot about Jordan Love. After one start in three seasons of backing up Rodgers, Love will become the team’s QB1 this season. “It’s going to be a different role for him certainly, and I think we all kind of have to temper [more]
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about Eric Bieniemy’s departure, how long he celebrated the Super Bowl LVII victory and there was a viral moment about Jordan Love.
Nick Sirianni spoke at length about Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott - then he got super pumped talking about another RB. By Reuben Frank
The Chiefs played against Jordan Love when he spot started for the Packers in 2021, but clearly he didn't leave an impression on Andy Reid.
Did the Cowboys decline to offer RB Ezekiel Elliott a pay cut because they didn’t want to insult him with a low offer?
After nine years, the Raiders have a new quarterback. They released longtime signal-caller Derek Carr in February and signed Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this month to start fresh at the position. But as Las Vegas let Carr go, the team’s owner had a message for him. “I apologized to him for not getting it done,” Davis [more]
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
Ezekiel Elliott put out a wish list of teams he’d like to play for, with the Eagles, Bengals and Jets on it. The free agent running back, though, has not received much interest. Bengals coach Zac Taylor seemed to indicate last week his team doesn’t have an interest in Elliott, and Jets coach Robert Saleh [more]
Bijan Robinson is one of the most exciting players in the 2023 NFL Draft and would be a force alongside Justin Fields.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman on Monday explained what happened with free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. By Dave Zangaro
In his latest Eagles-only mock draft, Dave Zangaro finds some athletic freaks at multiple positions for the Birds.
The Minnesota Vikings selected tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, two picks before the Bengals took TE Drew Sample.
Trey Lance began last year as the 49ers starting quarterback. But his time as QB1 didn’t last long, as he suffered a fractured ankle in just the second game of the season. Because Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury will keep him from participating in the offseason program, Lance will have a chance to take major reps [more]
Once considered the potential first pick of the 2023 NFL draft, defensive tackle Jalen Carter's stock has fallen due to character concerns.
The Patriots need to find a long-term solution at left tackle, and the 2023 NFL Draft is the best place to find that player before next season.