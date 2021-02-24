John Harbaugh surprised Baltimore diners by picking up entire tab

John Harbaugh surprised Baltimore diners by paying for meals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has done a lot of good things in Baltimore over the years, both on and off the field.

He's led the Ravens to the playoffs more often than not, is the winningest coach in team history and, of course, brought another Super Bowl trophy to the city. He's also been a great mentor and leader in the community, regularly giving back to folks in need.

Harbaugh was at it again Tuesday night, picking up the bill for everybody eating at Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

Harbaugh was there for a charity event already, helping to raise money for restaurants in need as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As he left, he secretly paid for the bills of everybody at the event.

He told ESPN that it was "100 percent" his wife's idea, but wherever the idea came from, it was yet another moment of generosity from a coach who has been a terrific representative for the city of Baltimore since 2008.