John Harbaugh: Sunday’s win “probably” opened some eyes around the league

There was a lot of anticipation for Sunday’s game between the Chargers and Ravens, but there wasn’t much suspense once the game got underway.

Baltimore scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, picked up 10 first downs in the first quarter, and shut the Chargers out after halftime for a convincing 34-6 victory over the leaders in the AFC West. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was limited to 195 yards while the Ravens ran for 187 and beat up their visitors from California.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked if he thought the result opened some eyes around the league.

“Yeah, probably. We like raising eyebrows in a good way. We’re happy about that,” Harbaugh said, via WNST.

The Ravens threw for 437 yards in last Monday’s overtime win over the Colts and they’ve shown an ability to win in a variety of ways over their current five-game winning streak. That makes them a dangerous opponent for every team on their schedule, including their Week Seven foes from Cincinnati.

