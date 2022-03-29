The Ravens haven’t had any luck getting quarterback Lamar Jackson to talk about a new contract this offseason, but they were more successful with head coach John Harbaugh.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced that Harbaugh has signed a three-year extension with the team. His contract was set to expire after the 2022 season, but he is now tied to the team through 2025.

Harbaugh was hired in Baltimore ahead of the 2008 season and he has gone 137-88 over his first 14 seasons with the team. The team has advanced to the playoffs after nine of those 14 seasons and Harbaugh has gone 11-8 in the postseason. That record includes a victory over a 49ers team coached by his brother Jim in Super Bowl XLVII.

Harbaugh is the third-longest tenured head coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin. He’s 27th all-time in wins and can move past the likes of Tony Dungy and Marv Levy during the 2022 season.

John Harbaugh signs three-year extension with Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk