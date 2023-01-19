John Harbaugh shoots down trade rumors between Justin Fields and Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh shoots down trade rumors between Fields, Lamar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears’ season only wrapped up a few weeks ago, but buzz surrounding quarterback movement, including Justin Fields, has already surfaced.

Earlier this week Fox Sports’ Nick Wright made a pitch for why a Fields-Lamar Jackson swap makes sense for both sides:

But according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Jackson isn’t going anywhere.

“Lamar Jackson is our quarterback" and there is a "200 percent" chance he stays on the Ravens, Harbaugh said.

#Ravens coach John Harbaugh says it clearly: "Lamar Jackson is our quarterback" and says there is a "200 percent" chance he stays. That's a lot of percent. He'll be involved in the OC hire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023

Wright identifies that Baltimore could use an agile quarterback like Fields, and on a rookie deal, considering the Ravens don’t plan on giving Jackson what he wants, not to mention the Bears have the biggest cap space in the NFL in 2023 and would have no trouble offering Jackson a big, fat check.

While Harbaugh believes Jackson is staying put, there are other sensible suitors for the speedy quarterback. The Miami Dolphins are a big one considering Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion history this season. The Atlanta Falcons, who also have a lot of cap space, are also a strong possibility. Then there are the Washington Commanders, the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans, among others, who could all use a long-term answer under center.