John Harbaugh says Tavon Young could be out for year with neck injury

The Baltimore Ravens may have lost one of their top defenders for all of the upcoming season.

Head coach John Harbaugh said after Thursday night’s preseason game that cornerback Tavon Young has an injured neck that sideline him for the entire 2019 campaign.

“Tavon has a more serious issue than we thought,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got a neck issue. The doctors can explain it, but it’s a disc issue. That’s a serious injury. He could be out for the remainder of the season. We’ll know soon but it doesn’t look good for Tavon.”

Young was injured in practice last weekend, per Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.om. Harbaugh would also say the injury isn’t career-threatening.

It would be the second full season Young has missed due to injury following a torn ACL in 2017 during OTAs. When he’s played, Young has shown himself to be a capable slot cornerback. He’s appeared in 31 career games with 17 starts for Baltimore. He had 37 tackles, two sacks, an interception and five passes defended last year for the Ravens.

Baltimore signed Young to a three-year contract extension in February.