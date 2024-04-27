John Harbaugh says Roger Rosengarten will compete for starting RT job; can also play other positions

Following Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, and head coach John Harbaugh spoke with the media. Harbaugh was asked about the team’s second-round pick, Roger Rosengarten, and whether or not he could have a chance to start immediately at right tackle.

“Oh, yes, absolutely,” Harbaugh said. “I mean, we drafted [Roger Rosengarten] with that idea – that he’ll compete for that. That’s the idea; [that] all these guys will be competing for playing time and opportunities to start. And in his case, right and … We’re going to look at him everywhere. He can play guard, if we needed him to, and he can play left tackle, if we need him to. We’re just going to roll the offensive line out there and let them compete.”

Third-year offensive tackle Daniel Faalele will be Rosengarten’s main competition for the starting right tackle position. The Ravens have openings at both guard spots after losing John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler in free agency. Ben Cleveland and Andrew Vorhees should headline the competition for those spots. The versatile Patrick Mekari has recently served as the primary backup for left tackle Ronnie Stanley, but Rosengarten could compete for that opportunity as well, considering he has prior experience on the left side in college.

