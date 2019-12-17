John Harbaugh says Ravens haven’t made any Week 17 plans

Before the Ravens beat the Jets last Thursday, there was a report indicating that the Ravens would likely rest quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 17 if they had locked up the top playoff seed in the AFC.

Last Thursday’s win means that they can accomplish that task by beating the Browns this weekend. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh was asked if the team will indeed sit Jackson if they knock off Cleveland this weekend.

Harbaugh said “no plans have been made” at this point.

“I’ll just decide that when the time comes,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “Like I said, we’re not there. When we get there, we’ll be there, and we’ll go from there.”

Jackson was on the injury report last week with a quad issue. It caused him no difficulty while throwing five touchdowns against the Jets, but the Ravens may still opt to prioritize rest if there’s nothing to play for come the regular season finale.