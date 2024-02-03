John Harbaugh says Mike Macdonald wanted the Seattle job

Easily one of the top candidates for this head coaching cycle was former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. After two years of leading Baltimore’s ferocious and smart defense, Macdonald now has his shot at the top job in Seattle… and the Seahawks is exactly where he wanted to go.

The best way to judge a person’s impact in a workplace is how everyone reacts when they leave. Yes, the Ravens consistently have good defenses and I’m sure they will have one again the next year. It is simply what they do under John Harbaugh. But Harbaugh himself won’t ignore the impact Macdonald had, and his desire to keep him around.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic, Harbaugh mentioned they wanted Macdonald to stay. But Macdonald wanted to come to Seattle.

Harbaugh said that team would have loved to keep DC Mike Macdonald, but Macdonald really wanted the Seattle job. Didn't feel like there was anything team could do to keep him. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 2, 2024

Fans of Seattle sports often get a little sensitive to being ignored by the national media. With the Emerald City tucked all the way up in the Pacific Northwest as the most geographically isolated media market in the country, we are often overlooked. Admittedly, it does feel nice when knowing that someone wants to be apart of this city’s culture.

Additionally, it also speaks to the prestige of the Seahawks franchise that the top coordinator wanted to leave one of the NFL’s premiere organizations – Baltimore – to lead this franchise into the next generation.

