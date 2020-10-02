John Harbaugh says he hasn’t heard from NFL about mask incident with ref

Harbaugh says he hasn’t heard from NFL about mask incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he hasn’t heard from the NFL offices about lowering his face covering during Monday’s game to argue with a referee’s call.

During the first quarter, Harbaugh was incensed at a tripping penalty called on tight end Nick Boyle and got close with an official.

Reports surfaced Friday morning that the NFL Referees Association complained to the league office about the incident.

John Harbaugh wants to set a record for coaches fined for not wearing a mask while yelling at a ref #MNF pic.twitter.com/04DKjVoCJu — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) September 29, 2020

“I understand that we’re all chasing perfection,” Harbaugh said Friday. “We try to be as perfect as we can. It’s a pretty hard standard to hold other people to. But you try to do the best you can. That’s all I really have to say about that.”

This season, five NFL coaches, and their organizations, have been fined for not wearing masks. So far, Harbaugh has not been among them.

"I don't think there is anybody better than us, me or our staff, from the beginning of the game to the end of the game," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "To think in a three-hour heated, competitive environment, especially when you're yelling, that your mask isn't going to fall down for five to ten seconds, I don't think anybody could be held to that standard."