John Harbaugh says Cam Newton remains a talented, dangerous quarterback

The last time Cam Newton played agains the Ravens, he threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 52 yards and another touchdown, and led the Panthers to a 36-21 win. John Harbaugh hasn’t forgotten.

Although Newton is now with the Patriots — and although the Patriots’ offense is struggling — Harbaugh still sees Newton as the same dangerous player. Harbaugh’s Ravens will play against Newton’s Patriots on Sunday night, and Harbaugh thinks Newton can do the same things he’s done before.

“I think they’ve done a really good job of building up the offense around the players that they have, around the quarterback, Cam, who we played before and is a super-talented, extremely dangerous quarterback,” Harbaugh said, via Boston.com. “Great arm, great presence, can take off and go, as well, manages the game really well, a good leader — all those things.”

Harbaugh was particularly concerned about how Newton makes the Patriots’ running game so effective.

“We struggled playing against him in other games, so we understand that,” Harbaugh said. “We understand that their coaches, like they always do, have done a great job. They’ve built that offense. There’s a lot of carryover from last year’s offense, certainly, especially with the power run game. So we’re just trying to take it as we find it and do the best we can.”

The Patriots are at risk of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Beating the Ravens on Sunday night would be a big step toward a second-half run. The Ravens are favored by a touchdown, but Harbaugh isn’t taking anything for granted.

