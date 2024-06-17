John Harbaugh says Ar’Darius Washington could earn more playing time in 2024

The mandatory mini-camp has now concluded, and with it, we’ve learned a whole lot about various positions at the various levels of the depth chart.

While safety is one of the team’s strongest positions, there isn’t a whole lot of depth behind the starters.

Ar’Darius Washington is the backup free safety, behind Marcus Williams, who is one of the best in the game at the position. Next to Williams at strong safety is Kyle Hamilton, who might just arguably be the best overall safety in the entire league.

So, barring injury, Washington has his work cut out for him to earn playing time. However, head coach John Harbaugh was very impressed by how the fourth-year man out of TCU performed at mini-camp, and he wants to find ways to get him on the field more this upcoming season.

“Ar’Darius [Washington] has looked really good,” Harbaugh responded when asked to give an open-ended, general remark about Washington.

“Yes, I feel great about him. He’s already established himself.

“He’s played in the games – every game he’s played in, he’s played well. He’s looked great in practice, and let’s get him out there and get him in some more games.

“That’s the goal.”

The Shreveport native only had six total tackles and two passes defended in two games last season. Therefore, it won’t take much to see a major increase in production this season.

Washington has the skill set, potential, and ability to make things happen. He needs the opportunity.

