Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed his second straight game on Sunday and it sounds like it may be a while before his ankle will be well enough for him to return to action.

Head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Stanley’s status during his Monday press conference and said that consultations with doctors are ongoing. He also suggested that a determination about Stanley’s future availability will be coming this week.

“It’s still in process,” Harbaugh said. “He’s meeting with doctors even as we speak. We’ll find out pretty soon. Some decisions have to be made, I wouldn’t want to comment further than that.”

Alejandro Villanueva has started at left tackle the last two weeks with Patrick Mekari taking over for the former Steeler on the right side of the offensive line.

John Harbaugh: Ronnie Stanley is meeting with doctors, some decisions have to be made originally appeared on Pro Football Talk