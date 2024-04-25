John Harbaugh reaffirms Ravens commitment to best player available strategy in draft

“I feel like you’re trying to get Eric [DeCosta] … The one he won’t answer through me on that. To see if I’ll give it up and maybe Harbaugh will chirp, or he’s a canary. I’m a canary I guess.” (laughter) “Best available player. Isn’t that what we said? It depends again. It depends on … We do have some needs. I have my depth chart; there’s no doubt, and Eric and I talk about that all the time – where the blocks are and where the goals are specifically for those guys. [It’s] kind of what type of player do we need and what type of spot to build our team from the top to the bottom. There’s a lot of thought that goes into it, [and] a lot of conversation that goes into that. So, it’s not just a position. It’s not just a, ‘Hey, we need an offensive lineman, a guard, a tackle, wide receiver, a corner, a pass rusher, tight end or whatever.’ It’s what type of player do we need and what roles do we need filled? Even right through – from offense or defense right down through special teams – these are all the jobs that need to be done and who fills those jobs the best in a way that can win for us. [It’s] not just, ‘He can do that,’ it’s usually who’s going to excel at what. And that is the team-building process, and that goes with the scheme, too. So sometimes you get players that are a little bit different, so you want to move your scheme that way. Sometimes you have a way you want to play, you have needs on your roster, so you move your Draft a little bit that way. I think that’s the art of the whole thing.”