John Harbaugh reacts to Ravens dominant Week 7 victory vs. Lions
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to Ravens dominant Week 7 victory vs. the Detroit Lions.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to Ravens dominant Week 7 victory vs. the Detroit Lions.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Lions vs. Ravens game.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
Here's why mid-October games and on say more about a team's postseason viability – and why that should be worrisome for anyone who has to face Baltimore going forward.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
Scott Pianowski has plenty of praise for the Ravens after a dominant win — and fantasy performance — against the Lions.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Ryan Tannehill was carted to the locker with an apparent leg injury during the Titans and Ravens game. Malik Willis played QB to end the game.
An efficient offense, steady QB play and a solid running game have helped Detroit establish its identity early in games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Sunday's win over the Bills was nice for the Patriots, but is Bill Belichick the right coach for the future of the organization?
ALCS Game 7 is Monday in Houston. The winner will play in the World Series.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Something was different Sunday night for Miami, even from the blowout loss to the Bills a few weeks ago. And it could be the Dolphins' undoing against Super Bowl-caliber teams.
The 49ers are big favorites on Monday night.