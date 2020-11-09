John Harbaugh on Ravens WR Dez Bryant: ‘We’ll just see where it goes’

John Harbaugh on Dez Bryant: ‘We’ll just see where it goes’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dez Bryant had an emotional return to the field Sunday, as the 32-year-old played in his first NFL game since New Year’s Eve in 2017. His return, though, was just two snaps long.

I can’t even describe the feeling ... I’m thankful..... great team Win!#flocknation pic.twitter.com/sdy8uxhCPM — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 8, 2020

Bryant was elevated from the team’s practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Colts and played his first snaps in a Ravens uniform.

The Ravens and coach John Harbaugh had been coy about their usage of Bryant and when he could see the field, even up to the Friday before the game. They’re still guarded after Sunday’s game, too.

“Yeah, there’s really nothing much to talk about,” Harbaugh said Monday. “We had the spot, we thought he was ready enough to do it. You don’t plan how many reps a player is going to get. I just kind of works sometimes out that way. Generally you do, but not specifically. We knew it wasn’t going to be a lot of reps. I didn’t know how many to be exact. It’s really not something I think we need to advertise, we’ll just see where it goes.”

The Ravens put wideout Chris Moore on IR ahead of the game against the Colts, which gave the Ravens space to bring up Bryant, the three-time Pro Bowl receiver, from the practice squad.

Bryant’s role could increase as the year goes on, but if it does, you’ll likely see it on the field before you hear about it.