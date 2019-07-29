John Harbaugh: Ravens’ offense will be unlike any we’ve seen in the NFL

Ravens coach John Harbaugh thinks a full year of preparing quarterback Lamar Jackson to do his thing will result in a whole new world of offensive football.

Told on NFL Network that his predecessor as Ravens coach, Brian Billick, expects the Ravens’ offense to look unlike any ever seen before in the NFL, Harbaugh said Billick is right.

“I would kind of agree with that, I really do,” Harbaugh said.

Told that Cam Newton‘s career high is 139 carries, Harbaugh said Jackson will run the ball more than that.

“I’d bet the over on that one. I’d bet the over for sure on that one,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh suggested that the Ravens may help usher in a new era in offensive football, much like the 49ers did in the 1980s.

“The game was probably revolutionized with Bill Walsh and Joe Montana,” Harbaugh said. “What’s the next era going to be? We’re about to find out.”

Whether it works or not remains to be seen, but finding out should be fun.