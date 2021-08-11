Rookie receiver Rashod Bateman still has a chance to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the Tuesday night report from NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo that Bateman will be out for some time with a leg injury.

“He’s got a soft-tissue, leg issue,” Harbaugh said in his Wednesday press conference. “It’s going to be weeks, a number of weeks. So I don’t know how many. It’s not going to be months, but it will be weeks and we’ll see where we’re at.”

Per Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, Harbaugh added he’s hopeful Bateman will be back for the team’s season opener against the Raiders. But the head coach didn’t get into specifics of the recovery timeline.

After spending a lot of time trying to improve their passing game in the offseason, the Ravens have experienced several setbacks during training camp. Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed extended time while dealing with his second bout of COVID-19. Receivers Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin have also missed significant time with hamstring injuries.

John Harbaugh: Rashod Bateman will be out for weeks, not months originally appeared on Pro Football Talk