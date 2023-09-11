Advertisement

John Harbaugh provides an update on Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Williams and other injured Ravens

glenn erby
·1 min read

The Ravens are 1-0 after a 25-9 win over the Texans on Sunday, and as the team starts preparation for the Bengals, there are multiple injuries that could impact the roster.

During his Monday press conference, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Marcus Williams (Pectoral), Ronnie Stanley (knee), and Tyler Linderbaum will all miss time with significant ailments.

Ronnie Stanley

Coach Harbaugh on RB plan after Dobbins injury

J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday, and Harbaugh is prepared to roll with Melvin Gordon in the roster.

Harbaugh on Marcus Williams

The talented safety will miss time with a chest injury, but he should return in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire