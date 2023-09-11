John Harbaugh provides an update on Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Williams and other injured Ravens

The Ravens are 1-0 after a 25-9 win over the Texans on Sunday, and as the team starts preparation for the Bengals, there are multiple injuries that could impact the roster.

During his Monday press conference, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Marcus Williams (Pectoral), Ronnie Stanley (knee), and Tyler Linderbaum will all miss time with significant ailments.

Ronnie Stanley

Coach Harbaugh provides injury updates on Tyler Linderbaum and Ronnie Stanley: pic.twitter.com/FyiNh1iRIr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2023

Coach Harbaugh on RB plan after Dobbins injury

J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday, and Harbaugh is prepared to roll with Melvin Gordon in the roster.

RB plans: we're good, like the guys we have. Melvin Gordon is here for a reason. He's a proven back and i'm very very glad he he's here." – Harbaugh Don't plan to look outside the org. to add depth to RB. We love our backs coach says — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) September 11, 2023

Harbaugh on Marcus Williams

The talented safety will miss time with a chest injury, but he should return in 2023.

John Harbaugh on Ravens injuries: Marcus Williams has a pec injury. "He'll be out for a while," Harbaugh said. It may not be a season-ending injury. OT Ronnie Stanley (knee sprain) & C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle sprain) are both week to week and could miss Sunday's game at Bengals — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 11, 2023

