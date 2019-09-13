John Harbaugh proud of idea to play 303-pound Patrick Ricard at fullback

By far the heaviest player to catch a touchdown pass in the NFL so far this season was Patrick Ricard, a 303-pound defensive tackle who also spends time at fullback and caught a one-yard pass at the goal line for the Ravens on Sunday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is taking credit for the idea to have Ricard on offense.

Harbaugh said he was reminded of his brother, Jim Harbaugh, who moved Bruce Miller from college defensive end to NFL fullback, and thought Ricard was similar to Miller. When Harbaugh told Ricard he thought he’d make a good goal line fullback, Ricard said that was the position he played as a high schooler.

“It was my idea,” Harbaugh said. “My brother had his guy in San Francisco. . . . I just thought that was a weapon, a dominant type guy, and he looked like a really good athlete. Then I asked him, he said he played it in high school, and the rest is history.”

In Week One Ricard played 24 snaps on offense, 11 on defense and four on special teams. Harbaugh and the Ravens’ staff are finding plenty of uses for his talents.