John Harbaugh 'proud as heck' of brother Jim for handling of Michigan sign-stealing scandal

Though he exists in a different sphere of the football world, John Harbaugh is only so far removed from his younger brother, Jim.

Lately, that has meant keeping up with more than just his sibling’s Michigan football team on the field. At a news conference Tuesday, John Harbaugh, the longtime Baltimore Ravens coach, said he is “proud as heck” of his younger brother as he is serving a suspension from the Big Ten amid an ongoing investigation into alleged in-person scouting and sign stealing from the Wolverines.

“I’m really impressed with the way he has handled himself through all this,” Harbaugh said. “It’s been a long run. His phones, his computers and all of that stuff has been looked at. He’s come through this thing with flying colors. I don’t know what they’re trying to get, but they don’t have anything of substance.

"I’m proud of him. I think it’s a real compliment to our family and to him. It’s something for us to be proud of. His kids can see this. You get in this kind of situation where you come under fire for whatever reasons and you come out in a really good place doing the right thing all the time.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on his brother Jim Harbaugh and the situation right now at Michigan due to alleged sign-stealing investigation. John said he's "proud" of his brother and "he stands tall through all this." pic.twitter.com/MhNB4559Vm — Morgan Adsit (@MorganAdsit) November 14, 2023

John Harbaugh said he has been speaking with the ninth-year Michigan coach “quite a bit” since he was suspended Friday by the Big Ten for the remainder of the 2023 regular season.

In their first game after that decision, the Wolverines secured their biggest win of the season, a 24-15 road victory against a then-top-10 Penn State team. Following the win, Michigan coaches and players expressed their support for Harbaugh, with the most notable example coming from interim head coach Sherrone Moore, who said in profanity-laced a postgame interview with Fox that he “f------ loves” Harbaugh.

To John Harbaugh, it’s indicative of the way those closest to his brother view him.

“He’s a great man,” he said. “He’s a great coach. His players love him. His coaches love him. He stands tall through all this.”

This weekend presents a rare opportunity for the Harbaugh brothers: With the Ravens playing the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, Harbaugh could potentially join his brother in person to watch the Wolverines’ game at nearby Maryland, whether that’s on the sideline or at a separate location, a distinction that will depend on whether a restraining order that would nullify the Big Ten’s suspension is approved by a judge. A hearing in that case is set for Friday.

Right now, both Harbaugh brothers’ plans are up in the air.

“Let’s get through Thursday night and see where we’re at,” John Harbaugh said. “But I’ll definitely be pulling for him and the whole team Saturday.”

