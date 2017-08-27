John Harbaugh promises Flacco will be back for Week One

Relax, Ravens fans. Well, at least a little.

Quarterback Joe Flacco, whose one-week absence due to a back problem is closing in on five, will return in two at the latest.

“He will be back for the Bengals game, I promise you that,” coach John Harbaugh said after Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Beyond that vow, details are scarce. Specifically as to when he’ll practice. Harbaugh said Flacco won’t practice Sunday.

“He’s on schedule, though, I’ll say that,” Harbaugh said.

So what’s the schedule? Will he practice this week?

“I’m not going to stand up here and answer that question every single day,” Harbaugh said. “He will be back for the Bengals game, I promise you that.”

Being back for the Bengals game is one thing. Being ready for the Bengals game is another. And that’s now the primary concern for Ravens fans who know that Flacco will play in two weeks. They just don’t know how well he’ll play.