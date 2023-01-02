John Harbaugh: We have to play better than that

The Ravens built a 13-3 lead over the Steelers in the third quarter before allowing 13 unanswered points to end the game with a 16-13 loss.

Now at 10-6, Baltimore will still be in the postseason. But the club is now 2-2 with Tyler Huntley starting for an injured Lamar Jackson. And the team has averaged just 12.3 points per game over that stretch.

“A poor performance by us; we didn’t get the job done,” head coach John Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference. “Very disappointed, we are. We have to play better than that.”

Harbaugh added that the offense didn’t do a good enough job of finding ways to make plays when they had their opportunities.

“We had a few here and there, but we were behind the chains too much,” Harbaugh said. “They were ahead of the chains pretty much the whole [time]. We have to do a way better job across the board in terms of attacking what they did.

“They did a nice job. It wasn’t anything we haven’t seen; it was exactly what we saw on tape from them the last three weeks. [We are] just very disappointed. [That was] not one of our better performances at all. Coaching staff; start with that, start with me. Start with the coaching staff, game plan, all of it — not good enough. [It was] very disappointing. We have to bounce back.”

If the Bengals lose to the Bills on Monday, the Ravens will have a shot at winning the AFC North in Week 18. But either way, it’s clear the team will need quarterback Lamar Jackson to return from injury to be more competitive offensively in the postseason.

