John Harbaugh will need to outsmart Kyle Shanahan: Ravens vs. 49ers | NFL week 16

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh will need to outsmart San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in week 16. The Niners have scored 53 touchdowns this season with their eyes set on more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC (@abcnetwork)

Harbaugh has a career-winning regular season record of 158–98. He’s led the Ravens for well over a decade.

Under Harbaugh’s wing is a first-year defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald. With MacDonald, the Ravens have allowed just 14 passing touchdowns this season.

Harbaugh and MacDonald must be in sync when deciphering Shanahan’s offense. The 49ers may attempt to use no huddle to tire out the Ravens’ linebackers. MacDonald must therefore keep the Niners out of short-yard situations.

In what should be a prolific matchup, Harbaugh may need to guide MacDonald’s play-calling in clutch situations. The Ravens rank No.1 in the NFL in points allowed per game.

Ultimately, while Niners fans continue to ride their high horse, Shanahan knows that Harbaugh has the leadership experience needed to compete in big games. Tonight’s game will be a clash of two masterful head coaches.

Game of the year on deck for Christmas night? 🎅 📺: #BALvsSF — 8:15pm ET on ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pkwa8SWQuZ pic.twitter.com/QHVvJrNc6T — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire