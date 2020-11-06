John Harbaugh optimistic Ravens will get six players on COVID list back for Sunday

John Harbaugh optimistic Ravens will get six on COVID list back for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is optimistic his team will be at full strength for Sunday’s game against the Colts, as all players identified as close contacts are set to be removed from the COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Earlier this week, cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19 and announced so on his Twitter account. The team held virtual meetings early in the week until close contacts to Humphrey were identified.

They were: Outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser, inside linebackers Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison and defensive backs Terrell Bonds and DeShon Elliott. Judon returned from the list on Thursday and was a full participant in practice.

“I’m optimistic about all of them, have not heard anything about any symptoms at this point,” Harbaugh said. “But I don’t get momentary reports on that. I just assume if there’s something going on I’ll hear about it. That’s kind of where we’re at. Nothing has really changed as far as I know.”

All players that were identified as close contacts, as long as they tested negative, were required to sit out for five days. The timeline allowed them to return for Sunday’s game.

Humphrey remains sidelined on the COVID list and will not be eligible to play in the team’s game Sunday. If he’s healthy, he can return for the team’s game against the Patriots the following week.

With so many key defensive players out, the Ravens were short-handed at practice this week as they prepared for one of their most important games of the season. Safety Chuck Clark said that, while those on the outside might perceive it as a challenge, the team has adjusted well and doesn’t view it as much of a big deal as thought.

Still, getting players prepared for a game over Zoom has been a difficult challenge. And the Ravens are surely glad to be set to get a chunk of their defense back in person.

“The spring prepared us for this,” defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said Thursday. “It’s a new way for peer tutoring, if you will. They’re helping each other out. We’ve been having Zoom meetings with the guys that haven’t been there.”