John Harbaugh: "No need to panic" about Mark Andrews missing third straight practice

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews remained out of practice on Monday, but head coach John Harbaugh showed no sign of concern about Andrews' outlook for the start of the regular season.

Andrews has now missed three straight practices with an undisclosed issue. Harbaugh previously said that Andrews is working through something and he said on Monday that there's no reason for worry about his status for their September 10 home date with the Texans.

"You don't need to panic about that," Harbaugh said. "Tell the fans it's going to be OK. He should be out there practicing next week. I expect him to play in the game and he should be fine. That's where we're at with that."

The Ravens' new-look offense is one of the leading storylines heading into the start of the season and having Andrews will have the unit at full strength for its debut performance.