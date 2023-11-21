John Harbaugh: No long-term shoulder issue for Odell Beckham Jr.

Tight end Mark Andrews may be able to return at some point before the end of the year, but the Ravens can't count on it and that makes the availability of other pass catchers important as they move into Week 12 and beyond.

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. downplayed the shoulder injury he suffered in last Thursday's win over the Bengals after the game and it doesn't sound like any further issues developed over the weekend. Beckham had a season-high 116 receiving yards against Cincinnati and head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that the team does not expect the shoulder issue to linger.

"He's not going to be a long-term shoulder thing," Harbaugh said, via the team's website.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed the Bengals game with a hamstring injury. Harbaugh said they hope to have him back for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.