John Harbaugh has no update on Lamar Jackson’s ankle

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice all last week as Baltimore got ready to play Green Bay.

The same may be the case in Week 16 as the Ravens prepare to play the Bengals for first place in the AFC North.

When asked about Jackson on Wednesday, head coach John Harbaugh didn’t say much about the quarterback’s status.

“I don’t have any updates on that,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “That’s wait and see for all those guys. Every single guy you’re going to ask me about is all going to be day by day. We’ll just see where they’re at as we go.”

Backup Tyler Huntley performed admirably starting in place of Jackson against the Packers. He completed 28-of-40 passes for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns, also rushing 13 times for 73 yards and two TDs.

Jackson’s last four starts haven’t gone nearly as well, as the quarterback completed 63 percent of his passes for 673 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Ravens’ full injury report will be released later on Wednesday, which will be the first indication of Jackson’s potential availability for Sunday.

