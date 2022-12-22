John Harbaugh: No concern about Tyler Huntley’s shoulder, he’ll start vs. Falcons

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley popped up as limited on Wednesday’s injury report with a right shoulder injury, but he’ll be fine to play this weekend.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his Thursday press conference that Huntley will start Saturday’s game against the Falcons. He added that he has no concern about Huntley’s throwing shoulder.

Huntley told reporters the shoulder was, “Just was a little sore, just managing it and everything.” He added that it was similar to what he went through during OTAs, reiterating the shoulder was just sore.

Huntley has started the last two games for the Ravens as starting quarterback Lamar Jackson deals with a knee injury.

Harbaugh also said he’s expecting receiver Sammy Watkins to play on Saturday. The Ravens claimed Watkins off waivers earlier this week after he was released by the Packers. Watkins spent the 2021 season with Baltimore, catching 27 passes for 394 yards with a touchdown.

“He looks great. There was some familiarity with the offense,” Harbaugh said. “Really, really happy and excited to have him.”

Watkins caught 13 passes for 206 yards with the Packers this year.

