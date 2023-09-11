John Harbaugh: No need to add a running back, Melvin Gordon's here for a reason

The Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins for the season on Sunday, but they aren't planning to add a running back from outside the organization.

Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are already on the 53-man roster and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that veteran Melvin Gordon was signed to the practice squad for situations like this.

"I think that we're good," Harbaugh said. "I like the guys we've got. Melvin, he's here for a reason. Certainly didn't expect it to be this quick, but that's why he's here. That's why he wanted to stay here, I think, because he likes it here. He likes the offense and he likes the environment. He's a heck of a talented guy. You saw him in the preseason. He's a proven back, so I'm very, very glad that he's here."

Edwards ran eight times for 32 yards in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Texans while Hill ran eight times for nine yards and two touchdowns. Gordon ran 17 times for 59 yards in the preseason.