John Harbaugh on Nelson Agholor: "He has been on point"

Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor has never really lived up to expectations in five seasons with the Eagles, one with the Raiders and two with the Patriots. But as he heads into his first season with the Ravens, head coach John Harbaugh is liking what he's seeing.

Harbaugh said Agholor showed in the offseason why he was a first-round draft pick in 2015, and he's making a case that he deserves to be an integral part of the Ravens' offense.

"He has been on point ," Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "He's a talented guy. [He's a] former first-round pick; he looks it -- rangy, big catch radius."

The big names the Ravens added to their receiving corps this offseason were free agent Odell Beckham and first-round draft pick Zay Flowers. But the Ravens will hope that Agholor can prove to be a valuable addition as well.